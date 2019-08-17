SIDNEY, Maine — A man from Sidney was arrested after attacking his fiance in Portland early Friday morning.

The Portland Police Department said on August 16 just after 6 a.m., officers were called to the area of 321 Commercial Street to the report of a woman in a car being assaulted by a man, Randy Wathen, 40, of Sidney.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman from Sidney, was found by officers on India Street. She had reportedly fled there to call police after being attacked by Wathen, who is her fiance .

Police said the attack happened after the victim came to Portland to give Wathen a ride back to their home. Wathen left the area in his own car after the assault, and police said he was believed to be returning to their home in Sidney.

Maine State Police were asked to locate Wathen and arrest him for the assault.