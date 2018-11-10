OLD TOWN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The new owners of the shuttered Old Town Paper Mill, that closed in 2015, say it will reopen in early 2019 and is expected to bring 100 new jobs to the area.

ND Paper LLC announced Wednesday that they have an agreement to purchase the mill from OTM Holdings LLC for an undisclosed amount.

ND Paper also recently purchased the Rumford mill.

“Today’s announcement is the latest in a line of important investments that will boost not just our state’s forest products industry, but also the Maine families and communities that rely on this vital sector of our economy,” Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“With lower taxes and less red tape, Maine’s economy is continuing to grow, including today’s tremendous investment which will create more than 100 jobs in Penobscot County," Congressman Poliquin said in his release.

