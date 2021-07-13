Shots fired overnight in Portland; police investigating

Police say there were no injuries and they don't believe there is any danger to the public.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating some gunshots that were fired on West Kidder Street.

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine several people reported hearing shots just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When police got there, they say there was evidence that someone had fired a gun.

No one was injured.

Police won't say whether they're looking for a suspect, or if there is any kind of damage.

They do not believe there is any danger to the public.