Shots fired overnight in Portland; police investigating

Police say there were no injuries and they don't believe there is any danger to the public.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating some gunshots that were fired on West Kidder Street. 

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine several people reported hearing shots just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. 

When police got there, they say there was evidence that someone had fired a gun. 

No one was injured. 

Police won't say whether they're looking for a suspect, or if there is any kind of damage. 

They do not believe there is any danger to the public. 

We will update this article as we learn more information.

