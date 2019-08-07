SHIRLEY, Maine — A Bath man is accused of shooting a woman in Shirley Mills and leading law enforcement on a chase before being arrested at gunpoint in Albion, according to Maine State Police and the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Hallowell, 24, was charged Monday with attempted murder.

The sheriff's office said it got a call at about 6:45 a.m. reporting a shooting at or near North Point Farm & Garden, a garden center located in the Shirley village of Shirley Mills. The victim was described as a 29-year-old woman.

Hours later, state police said one of their troopers spotted the suspect's Ford Escape and a pursuit ensued. A short chase lasting a few minutes ended around 8:15 a.m. in Albion when the vehicle, attempting to turn, crashed at the intersection of Clark and Winslow roads and ended up in a field.

Hallowell, unhurt in the crash, was arrested at gunpoint, state police said; this as several other troopers joined to assist at the crash site and with the investigation. The suspect was taken to Piscataquis County Jail.

Hallowell allegedly used a handgun in the Shirley Mills shooting, the sheriff's office said, and was related in some way to the woman shot.

The woman had non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

