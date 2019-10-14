DURHAM, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a Durham man considered missing.

Bruce Lieberman is 6 feet tall, approximately 260 pounds, and reportedly driving a red 2016 Jeep Patriot with temporary plates, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies asked anyone who had seen or heard from Lieberman in the last 24 hours to call (207) 753-2599. A dispatcher confirmed on Monday that Lieberman was still missing.

No additional information was available Monday morning.