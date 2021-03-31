Shaw's supermarket pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine in 15 Maine cities and towns

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah made the announcement Tuesday that Shaw's is offering the vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Shaw's supermarket pharmacies are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine in 15 towns and cities across Maine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah made the announcement Tuesday during a press briefing.

Members of the public who are currently eligible for the vaccine in their local jurisdiction can make an appointment at a Shaw’s pharmacy by visiting www.shaws.com/COVID-19. The websites include a link to the pharmacy’s convenient online vaccine scheduler and answers to FAQs.

There are 15 Shaw's locations where pharmacists are offering the vaccine: Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick, Dover-Foxcroft, Ellsworth, Freeport, Lewiston, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Sanford, Scarborough, Waterville, and Westbrook.

Shaw’s is receiving 1,770 doses this week. The allocation is a mix of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, according to a Maine CDC spokesperson.

"Demand is high and appointments are often claimed very quickly. As dose allocations increase, so too will the opportunity to secure an appointment. Shaw’s kindly asks the public to please check the website first for the most up-to-date information, before calling your local store or pharmacy," a Shaw's spokesperson wrote in a news release.

The activation of Shaw's makes the fourth federal retail pharmacy partner in Maine, now including Hannaford, Walgreens, and Walmart/Sam's Club. CVS is offering the vaccine in every New England state except New Hampshire and Maine.