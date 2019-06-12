BELFAST, Maine — The trial for Sharon Carrillo is set to begin Friday in Waldo County Superior Court.

Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder for allegedly beating her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, to death.

A judge deemed her competent to stand trial and a jury was seated this week.

Sharon Carrillo and her husband, Julio Carrillo, were both charged with murder in connection to her daughters death.

Kennedy was found beaten to death at a home in Stockton Springs in February 2018.

Julio and Sharon Carrillo are charge with murder in the death of their daughter, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, whose badly bruised body was found by police at their home in Stockton Springs on Feb. 25, 2018

Prosecutors said the little girl faced months of torture at the hands of her mother and stepfather, who tried to make her death look like an accident.

The crime shocked the state and was one of several cases that prompted a review of Maine’s child welfare system.

Julio Carrillo, Sharon's husband, pleaded guilty to his role in the killing and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

He is one of dozens of witnesses that could be called to testify in the trial.

In court documents obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine, convicted killer Shawna Gatto was also named on the lists by both the defense and the state.

Gatto was found guilty for beating Kendall Chick, 4, to death in December 2017. In June, Gatto was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

It is unclear what her connection to the case is or how her testimony will be considered.

Sharon Carrillo has long claimed she was also abused by her husband.

The defense argues she was mentally vulnerable and manipulated by Julio Carrillo.

Sharon Carrillo's defense attorney, Chris Maclean, told NEWS CENTER Maine that because her IQ level is in the third or fifth percentile she may not understand some of the complex dealings of a murder trial.

Her parents, Marissa Kennedy's grandparents told NEWS CENTER Maine they will not be in court for opening statements Friday.