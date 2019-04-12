BELFAST, Maine — Sharon Carrillo, charged with depraved indifference murder of her 10-year-old daughter Marissa Kennedy, was ruled competent enough to stand trial Wednesday morning.

Sharon Carrillo and her husband, Julio Carrillo, were both charged with depraved indifference murder in the February 2018 death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, Sharon's daughter.

Sharon's trial is scheduled to begin Friday.

Kennedy was found beaten to death at a home in Stockton Springs after being beaten for months by her mother and stepfather, who tried to make her death look like an accident, prosecutors have said.

The crime shocked the state and was one of several cases that prompted a state review of Maine’s child welfare system.

Julio, who pleaded guilty to fatally beating Kennedy, was sentenced in August to 55 years in prison for his role in Kennedy's murder.

Sharon has claimed she was also abused by her husband.

Sharon's defense attorney, Chris Maclean, told NEWS CENTER Maine that because her IQ level is in the third or fifth percentile she may not understand some of the complex dealings of a murder trial.

The judge ruled Sharon competent enough to stand trial.

The courts closed on Tuesday due to snow, postponing the decision until Wednesday.

