Shark sighting triggers advisory for Broad Cove Reserve

A shark was spotted near Yarmouth, so out of an abundance of caution, officials are advising that residents do not enter the water at the reserve beyond ankle-deep.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Cumberland town officials issued a shark advisory for Broad Cove Reserve following reports of a shark near Cousins Island in Yarmouth.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are advising that residents do not enter the water at the reserve beyond ankle-deep.

Following the fatal shark attack off the coast of Bailey Island on Monday, the Maine Marine Patrol is continuing to patrol for sharks in southern Maine and is encouraging anyone who sees a shark to report it to a local Marine Patrol officer.

This information will be used by Marine Patrol, working with Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries Senior Scientist Gregory Skomal, Ph.D, to identify the species of shark sighted and will also be shared with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) to determine any action associated with state beaches.