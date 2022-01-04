Shapleigh elementary school closes as officials search for wanted man

Officials said Brandon Mahoney was last seen Monday evening in the 400 block of Shapleigh Corner Road, which is where Shapleigh Memorial School is located.

SHAPLEIGH, Maine — Shapleigh Memorial School is closed Tuesday as York County officials search for a wanted man they say may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Brandon Mahoney, 25, has several outstanding warrants, according to a release from the York County Sheriff's Office. NEWS CENTER Maine inquired about the exact charges Mahoney faces but did not immediately receive a response from York County officials.

York County Deputy Shawn Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine that Mahoney lives across the street from the school.

Mahoney was last seen Monday evening in the 400 block of Shapleigh Corner Road, which is where the school is located. He was wearing a camouflage shirt and shorts, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said he may be looking for shelter or transportation.

Officials describe Mahoney as a white man who is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair.

Sanborn asked people not to engage with Mahoney if they encounter him but to call the York County Sheriff's Office immediately by calling 911.

