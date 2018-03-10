PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man from Portland will serve 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for more than a decade starting when she was seven.

Kevin Carey, 49, was sentenced on multiple counts of gross sexual assault, visual sexual aggression against a child and unlawful sexual contact.

Carey was found guilty by a jury of sexually abusing the Portland girl from 2007 to 2017.

Carey was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Sept. 25, 2018 in Cumberland County District Court.

A jury found Carey guilty of 15 counts following a trial in front of Justice Lance Walker on September 11 and 12, 2018.

Carey will serve his 40-year sentence in the State of Maine Department of Corrections, and he will be subject to Lifetime Supervised Release as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

