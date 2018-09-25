Maine's Republican Senator Susan Collins is still undecided on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court as a new allegation of sexual misconduct emerged.

A new accuser stepped forward Monday morning — days before the first accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, is set to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senator Collins, a potential swing vote, has been the subject of dozens of protests throughout Kavanaugh's nomination process. On Monday, sexual assault survivors staged a protest outside of her Portland office.

"If my rapist were up for a job on the Supreme Court, I too would come out and speak against him," said organizer Dini Merz.

The protesters wore black in solidarity with Blasey Ford and carried signs saying they believed her. Dozens went inside Collins' office building to deliver letters from other survivors, urging her to vote no on Kavanaugh's nomination.

Some people watching the downtown rally said they felt it represented a rush to judgment against Kavanaugh, and they want to see the allegations properly investigated.

"They're making him guilty, and they haven't proved he is guilty," said Donna Cunningham. But some of the survivors and their supporters said multiple credible allegations of assault should be disqualifying for someone on the nation's highest court.

"It would feel so demoralizing to know that our senator wouldn't take these kinds of claims seriously," said April Humphrey.

Sen. Collins did not comment on the new allegations against Kavanaugh Monday.

Hundreds of anti-Kavanaugh protesters gathered in the hallway outside Sen. Collins' Washington office Monday morning. Some members of the group Mainers For Accountable Leadership traveled to the capital to join the protests.

