PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- On Saturday 400 swimmers raced in the 37th annual Peaks to Portland. 400 of the 585 people that registered to swim in the race attended. The event began at Peaks Island and ended at East End Beach. Despite a sewage spill that occurred Thursday morning, and talk of impending fog, there was a high turnout of swimmers.

The winner of the Peaks to Portland was John Stevens of Portland with best overall time. The last time he raced was 20 years ago when he was 19, and he won the race that year in 1998. The event raised over $190,000 dollars to benefit children in financial need.

Helen Breña, YMCA CEO, who has helped organize this event, said, "Every time I see swimmers come in its just so inspiring I start to think maybe I will swim in it again next year".

To see winners of each age division, go to the Peaks to Portland Race Results website.

