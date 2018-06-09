AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A severe thunderstorm swept through southern Maine Thursday afternoon bringing down trees and causing power outages.

Radar estimated wind speeds around 60 mph in the Brunswick area.

As of 2:00 p.m. Central Maine Power was reporting more than 23,000 customers without power.

The storm swept through the Pine Tree state in about three hours beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Trees came down on top of parked cars at the Sagadahoc County Court House in Bath causing damage.

