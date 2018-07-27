Severe storms moved through Maine Friday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, Central Maine Power reports over 7,000 customers without power, mostly in Limington, Standish, and Turner.

The storms are no longer severe, but thunderstorms will linger into the evening.

NEWS CENTER Maine viewers Ryann Brackley and Sam Hill in Turner sent in photos of trees and power lines snapped on Route 117, near the Turner Elementary School.

Courtesy: Ryann Brackley

The storms were capable of producing 60 mph winds as they moved through.

Courtesy: Sam Hill

The National Weather Service received similar reports of trees and wires down in Raymond.

A lightning strike splintered this tree, seen by Kimberly in Baldwin.

If you have pictures and videos of damage, safely send them to us on our social media pages.

© NEWS CENTER Maine