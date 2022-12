Police said the severity of the injuries is currently unknown.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Several were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth Monday afternoon.

Ellsworth police responded to a local Dollar Tree around 1:30 p.m. after a vehicle crashed through the front of the building, causing extensive damage.

Several people were reportedly injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.