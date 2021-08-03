Several Maine law enforcement agencies on scene of 'forced entry' incident in Livermore Falls

Residents are asked to avoid Knapp Street and the surrounding area as law enforcement resolves this matter, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Livermore Falls Police Department responded to a complaint of "forced entry" into a home on Knapp Street Monday morning. Now, several Maine law enforcement agencies are on the scene, including state police, according to Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne.

An armored tactical truck is also on the scene.

"At this time the risk is contained within the residence and no immediate threat to the public at large exists," Gagne said in an email. "Residents are asked to avoid the Knapp Street and surrounding area so law enforcement can resolve this matter."

In addition to state police and Livermore Falls police, officials from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office are also at the scene.

NEWS CENTER Maine has crews at the scene working to gather and confirm information.

A neighbor who claims to know the family being held hostage tells me she knows the family well and can’t believe what’s happening. “I texted him this morning and I asked him what’s going on, there is a lot of police around, and he never answered me back.” @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/0VTJ7Z1ylx — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) March 8, 2021