ELLSWORTH, Maine — Several fire departments are fighting a house fire in Ellsworth.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at an apartment on 65 Oak Street. Crews on the scene reported everyone got out of the house safely.

Parts of Oak Street are closed while firefighters are working on the fire.

A mayday call was made earlier after one firefighter was unaccounted for, but he was located shortly after that call, according to Ellsworth Fire Chief Richard Tupper.

Firefighters expect to be on the scene for some time tonight. It’s not clear when Oak Street will reopen.