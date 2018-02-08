PATTEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Mountain Heights Care Facility will be closing its doors and ending its care of seniors in the Penobscot County by September.

Owner, Dr. Stephen Weisberger announced the closing that will impact 22 residents who now need new homes. Mt. Heights has been caring for Patten area seniors since the 1950’s and Dr. Weisberger has owned and operated since the early 1990’s.

The facility says their decision to close was made because the average occupancy has declined in recent years. Another contributing factor was the rise in minimum wage.

“The increase in wages has not been supplemented by an increase in our MaineCare rates which is where 90% of the revenue for Mt. Heights comes from.” Mt. Heights wrote on Facebook.

The Department of Health and Human Services approved the closure and is working with the facility to find new homes for their 22 residents.

The facility plans to cease all operations and close the building by September 1.

Mountain Heights Care Facility joins other shuttered facilities in Penobscot, Winthrop, Frenchville, Lubec, Jackman, and Jonesport.

