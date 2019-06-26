CASCO, Maine — An intersection is closed in Casco following a 'serious' personal injury crash between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center sent out a notice about the crash around 5:03 p.m. The closure affects 'Pike Corner', the intersection at Poland Spring and Meadow Roads, or Routes 11 and 121.

The Cumberland County Dispatch Center confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine that the crash involves a pick-up truck and a motorcycle.

The area will be closed for several hours.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information.