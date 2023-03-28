Serious crash shuts down Route 4 in Jay

Jay police said the crash followed a reported robbery at a nearby store.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JAY, Maine — Route 4 in Jay was shut down due to a serious crash Tuesday night.

According to Jay Fire & Rescue, the road was closed in the area of the North Jay Fire Station around 8:30 p.m.

Emergency crews and police were still on scene as of 11 p.m, officials told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Jay Police Chief Richard Caton said the crash followed a reported robbery at the Label Shopper in Jay.

It was not immediately clear how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.