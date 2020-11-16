Milk truck driver dies in early morning tractor-trailer crash

A tractor-trailer crashed into a truck hauling Oakhurst milk early Monday morning on Route 9 in Crawford; the milk truck driver died in the crash.

CRAWFORD, Maine — Maine State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 9 in Crawford around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police say Nicholas Cota, 20, of Greenfield Township was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer westbound on Route 9 and crashed into a three-axle box truck hauling Oakhurst milk, which was traveling east.

The driver of the milk truck was dead at the scene, police say. Police are not releasing the driver's name until the Medical Examiner can make a positive identification.

Police say failure to maintain the proper lane and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

A crash reconstruction and forensic mapping are being conducted along with a vehicle autopsy.

Alexander Fire Department, Baileyville Fire Department, Wesley Fire Department, Downeast EMS, and Bouchards Towing also assisted. The Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Transportation also assisted.