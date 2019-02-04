PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating multiple reports of broken windows by someone using a BB or pellet gun in Portland.

The ongoing crime happened for the first time on Feb. 7 and has taken place as recently as March 29. According to the Portland Police Department, the series of incidents has happened in the Deering Center and Deering Highlands parts of the city.

In most reports, the suspect(s) have targeted one or more windows on the same vehicle. The Portland Police Department says the suspect(s) have occasionally damaged multiple vehicles during an outing on the same street.

Home windows were also targeted on Brentwood and James Streets, according to the Portland Police Department.

More than twenty vehicles have been targeted so far. Most of the incidents have happened overnight and are spread over a large area. The Portland Police Department says a few times, the crimes took place in the early afternoon.



Targeted areas include: Deering Avenue, Lawn Avenue, Stevens Avenue, Canco Road, Elizabeth Road, Ashmont Street, Brentwood Street, Concord Street, Clinton Street, Freeman Street, Hartley Street, James Street, Lincoln Street and North Street.

Authorities investigating this case are asking for the public's help identifying the person or people committing these crimes. Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity is asked to called the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.