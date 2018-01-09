(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting its Out of the Darkness Community Walk. The Walk to Fight Suicide is being held on September 8th at Fort Allen Park in Portland. Margie Johnston, the AFSP co-chair of Greater Portland, and Shamera Simpson, the AFSP area director, joined the Weekend Morning Report during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7, 1-800-273-8255

