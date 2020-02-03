PORTLAND, Maine — On Tuesday March 3, Maine voters will decide whether to overturn a law that requires Maine students, babies in daycare, employees of nursery schools and health care facilities to be vaccinated unless they have a medical reason in writing from a medical professional.

There's an emotionally charged dialogue happening across our state and in those conversations online and in-person there's a lot of misinformation about vaccines.

It's important to know the correct information about vaccines and vaccine-preventable diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine-preventable diseases are chickenpox, diphtheria, haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, pneumococcal, rotavirus, rubella, and tetanus.

NEWS CENTER Maine recorded a round table discussion with three parents and two medical professionals to answer questions about vaccines. The two medical professionals chosen by NEWS CENTER Maine have more than 70 years of combined experience as pediatricians.

Dr. Lisa Ryan is the chief of pediatrics at Northern Light Health. She is a former president of the Maine chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and is a former president of the Maine Medical Association. She Has nearly 30 years of medical experience.

Dr. Sean Palfrey joined our conversation by phone from Boston. He is a pediatrician at Boston Medical Center and a professor at Boston University's School of Medicine. He Has 45 years of medical experience. For the last 35 years has worked on immunization issues for the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The parents who participated to ask the doctors questions were Krista Nadeau, Kaitlin LaCasse, and Andrew Volk.

Krista is a mom to two boys. Her 15-year-old son Cole, has autism. full disclosure, Krista is currently completing an internship here at NEWS CENTER Maine.

Kaitlin is a mom to three young children. Andrew is a dad to two young children.

Andrew Volk: I’ll start with this. My children have been vaccinated on the recommendation from our pediatrician. We’ve had this great relationship. Knowing there are other children out there that are not vaccinated fully, what ways will this affect our family that others aren’t vaccinated?

Dr. Lisa Ryan: I can answer this one and I think it’s an important question. There’s something called herd immunity. And what that is is the population that you’re in there is a level of protection based on vaccinations so that those around your children are vaccinated. The higher the level of vaccination in your community, the less susceptible they’ll be to a vaccine-preventable illness.

Andrew: Can I follow up? Can you talk more about herd immunity here in Maine? Where are we and how are we doing? Where are the numbers trending?

Dr. Ryan: The numbers are trending. The department of education conducts surveys on an annual basis looking at children entering kindergarten, middle school and then completing high school. They compare that data nationally. It looks as though a number of our immunizations are below the mathematical calculation of where herd immunity provides us the best protection. The most recent data I have from 2018. 2019 puts us a bit below the marker for comfort level of herd immunity. I think the concern is that if we get below that level and we have an exposure to a vaccine-preventable illness in Maine. It raises the concern that we might have an outbreak of an illness.

Kaitlin LaCasse: I have a relevant question. My community Raymond only has an 83% vaccination rate. My son's kindergarten class was that most recent data. What does that percentage for vaccination rate affect herd immunity?

NEWS CENTER Maine fact-checked this claim. Kaitlin is correct, you can find that and more information in the state's latest vaccination rate survey here.

Dr. Ryan: The lower the immunization rate in a given community, the more likely a child is exposed to a vaccine-preventable illness and the more likely that will become a problem. Everyone who receives a vaccination doesn’t mean that everyone is immune from the illness. Not only will you have children that are not immunized against an illness, there are those that are vaccinated that won’t have an immunity. It increases the number of children that if an illness is brought into a community, the risk that the infection rate will increase significantly.

Krista Nadeau: Why does that happen? If a child is immunized what would make them not immune?

Lindsey Mills: Let’s let Dr. Palfrey answer this one. I think I heard him trying to jump in.

Dr. Sean Palfrey: I wanted to add to the last answer. For each of the different viruses and bacteria, there’s a different level of community immunity that’s affected. An illness like measles is very contagious, and therefore we need somewhere between 90 and 95% of the community to be immune to measles. It’s a little bit less from some of the others. Taking one number is not always safe. We do aim for about 90-95% herd immunity but knowing there’s a different level of immunity depending on which virus we’re trying to protect the kids and adults against. I would repeat if you would the question that you had.

Krista: If a child is getting vaccinated why would they not be immune? Why can we all know that kids who are vaccinated can still catch the disease they’re immunized against? What makes that happen?

Dr. Palfrey: It relates to your immune system and your immune system’s readiness to respond to vaccines and your immune system’s strength against that illness. We sometimes have children who get hepatitis B vaccine for instance, and if we check after the three shots they might not be immune completely to it. We would actually repeat the entire series of hepatitis b vaccines, which is perfectly safe and boosts up the immunity. The reason we give boosters is to do what you’re saying. First one is somewhat effective, next one is more effective, and the third one is almost completely effective. Getting the whole series of vaccines into a child is important.

Lindsey: I’ll jump in, I have a question about the hepatitis B vaccine given to babies. Dr. Ryan or Dr. Palfrey. I was able to find a quick answer on the CDC’s website on what was recommended. If I believe the transmission to be low. My son for example, coming into contact with another person's blood or whatnot. What is the reason for still getting vaccinated against hepatitis B?

Dr. Ryan: Well hepatitis B. The immunization and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently came out with recommendations that vaccines should be given within the first 24 hours of life. The reason is that Hepatitis B you’re screened. Most women who get prenatal care are screened for Hepatitis B during pregnancy, early on in the pregnancy. Hepatitis B is a prevalent illness and a woman who’s pregnant may contract it during their pregnancy and not be aware of it. So if we can give that immunization in the first 24 hours of life, that provides protection for that infant. If there was something called vertical transmission where the transmission is from mother to infant. One thing that is concerning to me in particularly in the era where we live with opioid abuse disorder is that statistically, we are going to see more incidents of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C. The problem is when you send your child to daycare, you don’t know the immune status or Hepatitis B status of the caregivers of the other children that are attending. We traditionally think of it as blood and body fluid. You’re a health care worker and you’re exposed to needles and blood in your work. We know the transmission can happen with sharing a toothbrush if you will. Moms typically will carry the binkie, put it in their mouth, and give it to their babies. I think the transmission is more than just a poke of a needle or coming into contact with someone else’s blood or body fluid. The transmission can be a lot more subtle. The other thing I would throw out is a lot of parents will ask me is that their child isn’t going to be exposed to a lot of things as a baby. We know that infants if they are exposed to and come down with Hepatitis B, it’s much more difficult for their immunes to fight that infection. The younger that you acquire that illness, the more likely you are to suffer the more significant consequences later in life like liver disease and liver cancer.

Andrew: Measles is something I was vaccinated against as a kid, my kids are vaccinated against it. I know people of my parents' generation contracted measles and survived measles. How awful is measles? What would that look like in a child now?

Dr. Palfrey: Fortunately or unfortunately a lot of the doctors currently working have never seen live measles in a child. It does look different depending on the child’s skin color for what the rash looks like. Sometimes it does happen, it’s a very bad cold. It gives you inflammation in your eyes, your nose, your throat, you’re coughing or having a fever and feel miserable. Like so many viruses there are variations so the rash doesn’t always look the same. The child may not get very sick or very sick from it. Those of us who have been there for a while have seen lots of kids with measles. We tend to recognize it, but don’t think about it much unless there are cases in the community, which has happened in the last few years. There have been outbreaks of measles because the cases were introduced into the country from somewhere else. It’s a very contagious disease. The immunity that adults have if they got the natural illness is really pretty good. It used to be very good. The immunity we get from the vaccines often are not as good if you had the natural illness. That’s why you’re seeing us give more boosters for different areas and different illnesses because the immunity doesn’t last as well with vaccines as it does with natural illnesses in most cases.

Andrew: If I can follow up on that. You were talking about- Dr. Palfrey you were talking about outbreaks, particularly for measles. What would an outbreak here in our community look like? How concerned should we be as parents? You said that the community immunity rate for measles had to be in the mid-90’s. And there are communities like Kaitlin’s that are in the 80’s. What would an outbreak look like there?

Dr. Palfrey: Um, again, because it’s contagious you are, it is possible that you’re going to get introduction of the disease into the community that might have individuals who are not fully protected for whatever reason happens to be their own immune confidence or their own histories. So, what it would look like is you would get sporadic cases of it, um, in those kids or even adults who were less well protected. And so we go through the isolation procedures that um were attempted in a number of the communities in New York City for instance or in the West Coast that had cases but because immunity is still pretty good in this country, thank goodness, um it takes, you may not see new cases even if somebody came to your community with the active measles disease.

Krista: If I can follow up with that. There was a case here in Somerset County in our state of Maine, um, a young girl came down with the measles. She was immunized. And I just wonder, you said earlier that when I asked about, how can someone not be immune that’s just gotten a vaccine, you said it would depend on their readiness to respond to the vaccine. How, how do we, what does that look like? How do we know a child is ready to respond to a vaccine?

Dr. Palfrey: In most cases if you follow the CDC and the Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations, most kids’ immune systems at that age and in those circumstances is ready to respond fully. But there are some illnesses that can decrease transiently your ability to respond to the exposure to various viruses or for instance we have a schedule for giving vaccines that if you give two vaccines too close to each other, depending on what kind of vaccines they are, you don’t get as good an immune response if it’s too close. So there are a number of factors most people will respond nicely if you follow the CDC’s recommended schedule.

Lindsey: I want to jump in here too, from the word most that Dr. Palfrey is mentioning, a lot of the [conversation] happening in our state right now is about medical exemptions. My question is, what conditions qualify for a medical exemption and is that list set in stone or is it expanding?

Dr. Ryan: I think, not only the medical exemption I think if you look at vulnerable populations for example. Um, infants prior to the age of two months where they first get some of their first immunizations against the HIB and the pneumococcal and the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis and then the elderly um, who may have waxing immunity and may have more chronic medical problems are more, are going to be more susceptible to the illnesses. Um, the medical exemption is for um, children who have a compromised immune system, um, there are some disorders where that’s the case. Children who have received organ transplants, [children] who have cancer and are on chemotherapy are much more susceptible so there are illnesses and disorders and even treatments with different medications like long-term steroid use for a chronic juvenile rheumatoid arthritis that may make you more susceptible and your immune system not as able to fight any of these infections.

Lindsey: I was speaking with a viewer this morning and I think Dr. Palfrey this would be a good question for your to answer, we were talking about genetic testing and genetic mutations. How does that come into play when we’re talking about um, maybe an instance where a vaccine does not cooperate nicely with a patient?

Dr. Palfrey: At this point we know so little about the specific genetic conditions that um, prevent you or enhance you from responding to a particular vaccine that this not, as far as I know, individual recommendations or recommendations not to or to um, immunize depending on your back- your genetic status. Um, so, that in general does not come up as a cause for a medical exemption. The medical exemptions was just explained very lovely very well um are much more specific to the child’s medication status, disease status, um or on you know on very rare occasions allergic status. So there is a very small percent of any population that should be eligible for a medical exemption. It’s less than 1%.

Kaitlin: I have a question. It strikes me that all parents are trying to do what’s best for their kids. And I’m just wondering if you can talk us through you know, I think a lot of parents are struggling, weighing you know what’s the biggest risk? Is it the vaccine? And potential side effects? Or is it these diseases that have been known to kill? Um and how would you suggest as pediatricians and experts in these areas, how would you walk a parent through thinking through those decisions? I’m just wondering.

Dr. Ryan: I think it’s a very important part of a conversation that we have at every well child visit. Um, from birth really and if we have the opportunity to meet with families before babies are born, during prenatal consultations it always comes up and we talk about um lots of things in childcare and certainly immunizations is huge. I think that every visit when a child comes in and is due for immunizations, we talk about what the illness is, we talk about potential side effects, by far the most common side effects that we see are some discomfort, and some low-grade fevers and some sleepiness.

Kaitlin: Side effects of the vaccine?

Dr. Ryan: from the immunization, the vaccination, yes. And and it’s having a dialogue and a conversation um and being available to you know I always tell families, if there’s anything you’re concerned with call. I need to know about that. And I need to hear about it.

Lindsey: Dr. Palfrey real quick you were about to jump in.

Dr. Palfrey: Well, um, what I wanted to say is that the relative risk of the illness, um, is so different and people don’t understand that polio for instance, um, was a very is a serious disease because we don’t see polio in this country anymore. We rarely see measles. We actually rarely see even chickenpox. So that what’s out there in the community the parents who are relatively young, may not ever have seen this or because it’s not out there anymore feel that the illnesses themselves are not very dangerous. So in terms of the relative risk for vaccination against anything um driving your car is much more dangerous, guns are much more dangerous, food is much more dangerous, climate change is much more dangerous, nuts are much more dangerous than the vaccines themselves. However if you were living in a community somewhere else in the world where these illnesses were around, you would have much more dramatic fear of the illnesses themselves. So an example is right now the coronavirus issue. Um, people are very fearful about coronavirus but so far it has not shown to be more serious for instance than flu. Um and so our response has been ‘get your flu shot’ and yes there is introduction of coronavirus into your community learn to protect yourself and that’s why we’re there to help people with.

Lindsey: Krista, you had a question.

Krista: Well, so we’re talking about the minimal side effects you know maybe a little sleepiness, a little fever, given how long you’ve been in the medical field both of you, surely you’ve seen more serious side effects? Haven’t you? And what does that—can you speak to that?

Dr. Ryan: I’ll speak first and then I’m curious Dr. Palfrey’s response also. Um, you know I’ve been practicing for almost 30 years obviously have not personally given but have been patient—been a provider for children who have had probably thousands and thousands of immunizations. Probably you know it’s an easy question for me to answer because the most common, more significant adverse effect was before we—the introduction of acellular pertussis so if you think of your DTaP which is diphtheria. Tetanus, acellular pertussis, we used to just do the DTP um and that was a whole cell pertussis. And um, I had several children who um, would cry for you know more than four, five, six hours in discomfort. Um and I probably would have in my 30 years before the acellular pertussis, a handful of infants that had that as a more significant reaction. Um, I’ve had a couple of children who have had immediately after the measles, mumps, rubella, what looked like more like a hive an allergic-type reaction. And I’ve worked with my pediatric infectious disease colleagues um, and those children have been able to get their subsequent boosters without any problems. And that’s probably the worst of what I’ve seen.

Lindsey: Yeah Dr. Palfrey if you want to join in on that.

Dr. Palfrey: I completely agree with that. I think the vast, vast, vast majority of the adverse effects um with, to the vaccines themselves are pain and irritability for a brief period. Some of the vaccines, for instance, the measles, mumps and German measles, uh, measles, mumps and yeah German measles and varicella are live virus vaccines and they’re very, very, very weak but the response to them sometimes by producing a rash ten days or two weeks after getting the vaccine, which couldn’t matter less to the kid. But the parents see it and they worry that this is the real disease. For the most part, what people worry about is that the child seems to get sick after getting the vaccine. Um and that illness is almost never related to the vaccine. It’s much more related to the fact that in the winter particularly there are lots of other viruses around that the child might have been um, developing at the time of getting the vaccine. So, there’s a fallacy called post-hoc fallacy which means having something happen after something else. So people used to think that if a black cat got—walked in front of you, that was bad luck. We now know that’s not true. But people do feel that if they got sick, after the flu vaccine or another vaccine within the next ten days or two weeks, that that was caused by the vaccine but it almost certainly wasn’t. I think what, what we’re saying is, that before we had these vaccines, um, the children who got the true illness could be very sick. Um, but now that we have vaccines, the, the incidents of any kind of response either to the virus or the vaccine itself or to the virus, is so much lower that we have a very much healthier population.

Lindsey: In the interest of Dr. Palfrey’s time and your time as well I know he starts seeing patients in seven minutes from when we’ve recorded this, um, so I do want to include a viewer question um that I received overnight. Christie Renee asks, "How [dangerous] is it to have students during the six week transmission period after their MMR shot in schools?" Now this is something I actually looked up as well for the chickenpox vaccine and it does say in the warnings, um, avoid being around um, people um who could be at risk um in that six week time frame. So Dr. Ryan, do you have a response to that?

NCM

Dr. Ryan: I think um, once again I think that the issue is are you shedding some virus after a live vaccine? And I think that what I tell my patients is that once again I think it’s best to minimize exposure to someone who has a compromised immune system. So for example, if a grandparent is having chemotherapy and and undergoing treatment for cancer, I say it’s probably a reasonable idea to um avoid contact immediately after the immunization. Now I think for going to school where once again, you know we’re looking at the community immunity I think if you have a competent immune system I think the risk is much, is much less likely.

Dr. Palfrey: And in fact, in a well-vaccinated community, if a child who has just had say the chickenpox vaccine and may shed that weak, weak, weak virus, um, that actually boosts the immunity of all the kids around him. So the risk from a live virus vaccine is extraordinarily low unless you’re undergoing bone marrow transplant or something else and that child is probably not going to be in school.

