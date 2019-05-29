BOWDOINHAM, Maine — Maine State Police have investigated separate crashes on I-295 that injured two women in Bowdoinham and Bowdoin.

The first crash took place early Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. when an Augusta woman went off the interstate in Bowdoinham. Sarah Syed, 29, reportedly lost control of her car, and it overturned in the median, landing on its roof, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Syed was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The second crash took place Tuesday morning at the Bowdoin town line when a car drifted off the highway into the median and struck a tree. The two people in the car were Carl Chamberland, 73, and his wife Eileen, 72, both of Manchester.

McCausland said Carl was driving when he fell asleep at the wheel. He was not injured, and Eileen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.