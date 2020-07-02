WALDO COUNTY, Maine — Waldo County's government offices, and all state offices, are closed Friday because of the weather, which means sentencing is postponed for now for the woman convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter.

Sharon Kennedy, formerly Sharon Carrillo, was convicted in the death of Marissa Kennedy, who died at her home in Stockton Springs in 2018.

Kennedy's husband at the time, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to "depraved indifference murder" for his role in Marissa's death, and is serving a 55-year sentence.

The case prompted major, ongoing changes to the state's child protection system.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this article when the rescheduled sentencing date is released.

