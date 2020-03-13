Senator Susan Collins is expected to have a meeting with leaders of Maine’s health care providers who are on the front lines in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including members of the Maine Hospital Association and the Maine Medical Association.

The medical experts are expected to share insight and discuss what resources they need to properly protect Mainers and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Senate has canceled the state work period that was originally scheduled for next week following Senator Collins’ call for the chamber to remain in session and consider legislation to fight the coronavirus.

