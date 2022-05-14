Sen. Collins visits with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

In an Instagram post, Zelenskyy called the meeting a “powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine”.

MAINE, USA — Senator Susan Collins was among a group of Republican Senators that traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a video posted to Zelenskyy’s Instagram page Saturday, Collins was seen along with other Republicans including, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell meeting with the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy called the meeting a “powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine”.

Joining Collins and McConnell on the unannounced visit were Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas.

Zelenskyy posted this message as the caption of the video on his Instagram account:

"The visit of the U.S Senate delegation led by Republican minority leader to the Upper House of Congress, Mitchell McConnell, is a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people. Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country but fr democratic values and freedoms. We do appreciate it very much."

We do not know when the meeting occurred or if Collins and the other senators are still in Ukraine.

The GOP delegation met with the Ukrainian President as the Senate is still working to approve a nearly $40B aid package for the country. The money would be used to fund relief efforts, equipment, training, and intelligence to help Ukraine and NATO allies build up their militaries.

Per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Instagram, Republican Senators including @SenatorCollins are visiting the country. The President called it a “powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine”. pic.twitter.com/0wQpH9WKR8 — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) May 14, 2022