PORTLAND — Maine Senator Susan Collins today admonished President Trump for a tweet he sent out this morning, calling it appalling. The president said “I have no doubt that if the attack or Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have immediately been filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so we can learn the date, time, and place!” The President of course was referring to the woman (Dr. Christine Blasey Ford) alleging that his Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

Senator Collins, who was making an appearance at the groundbreaking for new construction at The Cedars senior living center in Portland, was quick to push back at Mr. Trump.

“I was appalled by the President’s tweet.” Senator Collins went on to say, “we know that allegations of sexual assault are one of the most unreported crimes that exist, so I thought that the president’s tween was completely inappropriate and wrong.”

Senator Collins, a Republican, is seen as a swing vote in the process to confirm Kavanaugh on the high court. She says she wants to hear testimony under oath from both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh. She also says she’d like attorneys for Kavanaugh to have the opportunity to question Dr. Ford and vice versa. Monday was the day originally set aside for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hear from Dr. Ford. Her lawyers say she’s open to testifying, but not on Monday. Senator Collins says she’s fine with that, but Collins is pushing for the testimony to happen either Wednesday or Thursday.

© NEWS CENTER Maine