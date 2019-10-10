BANGOR, Maine — A room full of people talking about their ideas to keep our community, and our country healthy.

The topic on everyone's mind? Prevention.

"Each year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that two hundred and fifty thousand Americans are dying of potentially preventable deaths," Dr. Anand Parekh from Washington, D.C. said. "And we're in the midst of the first time in 100 years in this country, three years of declining life expectancy."

That's exactly why Senator Angus King is talking to Mainers about health, but he's not doing all the talking.

"And the whole idea is ideas. Ideas that I can take back to Washington. I'm doing most of the listening today," King said.

Many Mainers came to listen too, and to talk about health topics important to them.

Leanne Bishop is a former school counselor and has two teenage daughters.

She says mental health is just as important as physical health, especially for children.

"Suicidality is talked about regularly in our house," Bishop said. She adds that there are many friends and acquaintances of her daughters that have thought of suicide too.

So she wants our schools to look into stress reduction techniques for the children.

The people that gathered in Bangor were talking about a variety of health-related topics. Some, concerned about children, others concerned about our elderly.

"It's never too late to think about prevention. Of course we should start when we're young but it's never too late to get out there, to start walking, to join a gym," Lori Parham said. Parham works for AARP Maine.

Senator King says he hopes to bring all the ideas he heard today back to Washington to implement ways to focus more on *health* care than *sick* care.