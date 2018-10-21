PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- In a statement from the office of Senator Susan Collins Sunday, Collins said, "While law enforcement officials have asked that I not comment on the specific charges, let me take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for the professionalism and extraordinary responsiveness of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to threats against me, my family, and my staff".

Senator Susan Collins’ statement on the arrest of a man who allegedly threatened her via multiple phone calls to her offices: “While law enforcement officials have asked that I not comment on the specific charges, let me take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation... — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) October 21, 2018

An arrest of a New York man, Ronald DeRisi, for threatening Collins and another GOP senator was made on Friday.

RELATED| New York man arrested for threats to Senator Susan Collins

© NEWS CENTER Maine