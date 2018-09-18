(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The fate of Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh's appointment is in the hands of 51 Republicans, including Maine Senator Susan Collins. And the pressure is building for Senator Collins, who says she is still undecided. All of this, amid claims accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Now a hearing for that is scheduled to happen Monday, which could cause a delay in the confirmation proceedings.

Senator Collins says the accuser and Judge Kavanaugh should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee.

She tweeted her recommendations Tuesday, even including the letter she wrote, and says the attorney for Kavanaugh and the attorney for his accuser should be able to ask questions.

To break it all down and find out if this political pressure on Collins is about something more, we interviewed Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC's Meet the Press.

Q: "Do you think the accusations from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are going to matter when it comes to the final senate vote?"

A: "We don’t know we have to see if the hearing happens number one, and how the hearing plays out number two. I think there still a long way to go between now and this potential hearing six days from now and then the vote itself. I think you’ve seen there’s obviously a enough Republican senators who are hesitant to move forward without hearing everybody on this issue, both Dr. Ford and judge Kavanaugh. Susan Collins and your state of Maine is one of them, but you also have Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona. And of course some Democrats have a checked it as well but it’s obvious to me the Republicans don’t have the vote for judge Kavanaugh right now given how things stand. So you know, everything is about this hearing and everything between now and this hearing is about whether anybody else comes out and talks of either story. Either judge Kavanaugh’s or Dr. Ford’s accusation.

Q: "A lot of pressure on Senator Susan Collins. If you're the advisor in her ear, what are you saying to her right now?"

A: "People have tried to put her in a political box, I actually thinks she’s handled this pretty well. I would imagine being in her shoes I’d be doing the same thing, I want to see the hearing....Collins can do right now considering the situation we have at hand."

Q: "Where's the win here for her? Is this a no-win situation? what are the implications long-term?"

A: "It's a no-win situation for her. But, most of the time she has a lot more political power because she's one of the few remaining people in the middle so you know, with power comes great responsibility. And she has the power in the middle, and yes it means a heavier responsibility for this no-win situation that she finds herself in."

Tuesday, the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault issued a statement regarding the sexual assault accusations from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, saying it stands in support of Dr. Ford. The statement reads in part, "victims don't have much to gain by reporting sexual assault. Most often they have a lot to lose, which is why sexual assault is the most unreported violent crime in the United States."

