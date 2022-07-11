Astros fan accused of throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz appears in court

HOUSTON — While the Astros World Series parade was filled with mostly joy and love, it appeared that one paradegoer wasn't pleased when Sen. Ted Cruz passed by.
Cruz appeared to be on some sort of Humvee when someone in the crowd chucked a can at him. Houston police promptly arrested the man who has been identified as Joseph Halm Arcidiacono.
According to court documents, Arcidiacono, 33, is charged with aggravated assault after launching two unopened 12-ounce cans of liquor at Cruz during the parade. His bail was set at $40,000.
Children and other people were standing in the back of the truck near Cruz when the can flew through the air.
Cruz and a man beside him reached out and tried to block the can. The man standing next to Cruz appeared to point toward someone in the crowd and then talked into a radio. The incident was caught on video by a bystander.
The can hit Cruz in the chest and neck area, police said. He did not require medical attention.
Cruz later tweeted, saying he was thankful for the quick actions taken by police, and also said he was thankful for Arcidiacono's "noodle for an arm."
The city held the parade to honor the Astros' 2022 World Series championship.
Fans lined both sides of the streets in downtown Houston and Midtown to celebrate the franchise's second title in the last six seasons.
Dozens of floats, trucks and other vehicles made their way down Smith Street through the heart of downtown Houston and Midtown.
Players and city icons rode by as the crowd cheered wildly. It started at noon and finished around 2 p.m.