“I first met John McCain when I was a young staffer in Senator Bill Cohen’s office, and John was the Navy liaison officer. As a fellow Senator for the past 21 years, I knew him as a trusted colleague, a courageous legislator, and a close friend.

“John was a true American hero who devoted his life to serving his country. Courage and character were the hallmarks of his military service as well as his work in Congress. In the Senate, he was a leader on the most critical issues facing our country. He was one of Congress' most respected voices for a strong national defense and for good government. His word was as much his bond in Washington as it was to his brothers in arms in Vietnam.

“A few years ago, John was part of a congressional delegation on its way to a security conference in Nova Scotia when bad weather caused their flight to be diverted to Bangor, Maine, where I live. I went to the airport to welcome my colleagues on their unplanned visit.

“Fortunately, the Maine Troop Greeters were there as well. This legendary group of citizens has greeted more than one and a half million troops going overseas or returning home since 2003, never missing a single flight. I will never forget how touched John was by this heartfelt demonstration of gratitude for our men and women in uniform and how thrilled they were to meet a hero who served our country with such courage and character.

“John did what he believed was right regardless of the political consequences to him personally. He would listen to good ideas whether they come from the Democratic or the Republican side of the aisle. While he was always open to new evidence and capable of changing his mind, he was unshakable when he was convinced of the appropriateness of a course of action.

“One often overlooked aspect of John was his love for the environment. I once visited him at his beloved ranch in Sedona, and I was surprised when he took me all over his property, pointing out birds and clearly taking such delight in the wildlife. Until that moment, I did not know of his interest in nature. Later on, I accompanied John on a trip he organized to the Arctic to see the permafrost melting and meet with native Alaskans, as well as a trip to Antarctica, where we spend four days meeting with scientists who told us about the impact of global warming.

“The principles that guided John’s life are best summed up by his own words from his wonderful autobiography, Faith of My Fathers:

Glory belongs to the act of being constant to something greater than yourself, to a cause, to your principles, to the people on whom you rely, and who rely on you in return.

“John McCain was a great patriot and a dear friend. It was an honor to serve alongside him in the Senate. Although he will be deeply missed, he leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that will inspire Americans for generations to come.”

