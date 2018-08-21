WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Maine Sen. Susan Collins is set to meet face-to-face with Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday morning for the first time since his nomination.

Collins, who is expected to be a swing vote in Kavanaugh’s confirmation, is facing a lot of pressure from both sides urging her to make a decision on whether or not to back President Trump's nominee.

That pressure has been on Collins since Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in July as groups fear the status of abortion rights nationwide.

“How can you ask me to take a position on a nominee whose identity I don’t yet know?” she said at the time.

Collins has made it clear prominent ad campaigns urging her to vote one way or another will not influence her decision.

However, she has voiced concerns about Kavanaugh’s praise for former Justice William Rehnquist in his dissenting opinion on Roe v. Wade—the ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S.

"So what is important to me is does Judge Kavanaugh consider Roe to be settled law? Does he believe it is established precedent on which people have relied that has now been incorporated into the fabric of our society as a recognized constitutional right?" Collins said earlier this month.

The face-to-face meeting is just the first step in the nomination process. Kavanaugh still has to go before the Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing next month.

Still Collins said she remains undecided.

"I have not have not seen anything that is disqualifying, but I have seen a number of issues that raise questions that I need to explore with him, and that’s what I’ll do tomorrow,” Collins told NBC News Monday night.

Collins said she is “going to talk to him” about Roe v. Wade specifically.

Collins is among several lawmakers with scheduled one-on-one meetings Tuesday. The meeting is set for 11AM.

© NEWS CENTER Maine