BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — After a threatening letter claiming to contain ricin was sent to Senator Collins' Bangor home, her husband is speaking out saying he is scared for his wife's safety.

“She’s been subject to a lot of threats and obviously it’s scary... I’m obviously very concerned about Susan... I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Collins husband, Thomas Daffron.

According to Sen. Collins' spokesperson, Daffron received the threatening letter Monday afternoon at he and Collins' West Broadway home. Daffron, the couple's dog and parts of the home were quarantined while crews subsequently worked to analyze the premises and affected areas.

“If we don’t do something to restore civility in this process, it’s going to be very difficult for this country to function.,” Daffron told NEWS CENTER Maine outside his Bangor home Tuesday morning.

Those areas were cleared sometime Monday night, according to the spokesperson, and Collins and Daffron were given the OK by authorities to stay overnight.

Testing of the letter and an investigation into its origins remains ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Ricin is a highly hazardous poison from the husks of castor beans, which are the seeds from the castor oil plant commonly found in nature. It has been used in previous attacks against the US Senate, President Barack Obama and then-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

"We are very grateful for the immediate and professional assistance that we received from the Bangor Police Department, the Maine Crime Lab, the Maine State Police Department, the Capitol Police, the FBI, the Orono Hazmat Unit, the Bangor Fire Department, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service," Collins and Daffron said in a joint statement. "We are also truly appreciative of the many well wishes that we received today. Our friends and neighbors have been incredibly kind and have even offered to open their homes to us. We feel blessed to live in such a supportive community."

Collins staff said the Senator plans to be in Maine for the duration of this week.

