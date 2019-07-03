AUGUSTA, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has introduced legislation that would keep drug companies from "gaming" the patent system.

The "Biologic Patent Transparency Act", introduced by Collins and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), would close existing loopholes that currently allow companies to renew patents after making minor alterations, just to keep generic versions of their drugs off the market.

Generic brands are much more affordable, and cost is important to consumers -- especially considering the skyrocketing prices of some drugs, like insulin.

Collins invited struggling Mainers to speak in front of the Committee on Aging Wednesday and testify about their struggles paying for prescriptions.

"My doctor says I need a continuous glucose monitor and pump. I had one, and it worked well, but when my insurance changed my costs to keep the pump skyrocketed to $1,500 for a three month supply," said Michelle Dehetre, a diabetic mother of five from Lewiston. "There is no way I could afford that, so I am using syringes and test strips."

Dehetre spends $300 after insurance coverage for the insulin she needs to live. She cuts back on gas and groceries but stills falls short at the end of the month.

Dehetre admitted to the Committee Wednesday that she once passed out behind the wheel with her young son in the car -- a direct result of not being able to afford the treatment she needs.

According to Collins, one out of four Americans struggles to afford their medication. Collins says the skyrocketing prices of prescriptions must be controlled.

"The price of insulin, despite it having been around for nearly a century, has just exploded in the last five years," said Collins. "I don't see the justification for it. One of the manufacturers is coming out with a generic that's going to be half price, and that will help -- but that's something that we're doing more work on."

More than half of all Americans, including 90 percent of seniors, take prescription drugs on a regular basis.