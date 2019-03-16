HAMPDEN, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins has spoken out about her decision to vote to block President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border.

Sen. Collins was one of 12 Republican senators who did not side with the President on this issue. She said her decision was based on standing up for the country's constitution.

"From my perspective, the vote yesterday was not about whether or not you favor constructing a wall, whether you want stronger border security, or about President Trump. It was about the constitution," said Sen. Collins. "I feel so strongly that we needed to stand up for the congressional role in the appropriations process as set forth by our framers in Article One of the constitution."

President Trump issued his first Presidential Veto Friday after the vote, which took place Thursday evening.

Sen. Collins addressed her decision to NEWS CENTER Maine in Hampden at the Weatherbee Elementary School Friday. She was there to celebrate Maine's 199th birthday and to speak to students about Maine's history and her experiences in Washington.