Security increased at Maine capitol amid FBI warnings of armed protests across US

The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says they’re aware of the FBI’s warning of armed protests planned in all 50 state capitals, and “takes them extremely seriously.”

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The above video takes a historical look at the events that took place at the Maine State Capitol in 1880.

Law enforcement across the country are heeding the FBI’s warning of armed protests being planned in all 50 state capitals, including in Maine.

On Monday, the FBI posted an internal bulletin warning of nationwide protests that may start later this week and extend through the Jan. 20 inauguration.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one official. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Katy England tells NEWS CENTER Maine they are aware of the reports from the FBI “and takes them extremely seriously.”

The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/h36NpdxbEh to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/cGgWNeywIc — FBI (@FBI) January 10, 2021

England says Maine State Police, through the Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC), remains in contact with Federal partners—including the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and others—to maintain situational awareness about the potential for civil unrest activities.

Police are tracking the potential for Maine-based civil unrest independently and are working with federal and local partners to respond appropriately, England says.

“The Bureau of Capitol Police is the law enforcement agency responsible for protecting the safety of the State Capitol and the office buildings that comprise the seat of Maine’s government. It takes that mission seriously,” England said.

In response to the events last week at the U.S. Capitol in Washington and new reports outlined by the FBI, the Capitol Police, with the support of the Maine State Police, has increased its presence in and around the Capitol, England says.