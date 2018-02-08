The August issue of Down East magazine is full of imagery. And not your happy camper mwac images of babies drooling ice cream. The talented contributors to the great Maine lifestyle magazine is full of lickable imagery. Pictures that make you want to be there. They tell the story of the hidden secrets in Acadia. Where the open spaces are, apart from the 5 million people that are coming to Maine to see the park.

And there's another story in there. About eating dinners in a barn. Can you imagine, hand-hewn old work houses having stayed the ages from centuries, piled high with bails of hay, a giant table in the middle, maybe an apple press too. Kids run freely on the green grass, the vegetables and the meat you eat was raised by the woman at the table nursing the infant. And the bee? Her husband made it last week, freshly hopped from the vines outside.

It's eight o'clock and the sun pours in like honey, there's the smell of soaking dirt from the rain earlier and the music starts up. Everyone picks up a guitar. And the kids running around barefoot & free. Laughter, shaking dust from the rafters.

