CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is back in Washington after a whirlwind visit to Maine. Perdue made stops in Farmington and Cape Elizabeth on Thursday.

Perdue toured Jordan's Farm on Cape Elizabeth with Senator Angus King and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree.

Once the tour ended, Perdue listened to local representatives from the blueberry, lobster, and potato industries. They addressed several issues; some spoke to the strain tariffs put on their bottom line.

One lobster distributor said: "[The tariffs] are effecting our live lobster exporters especially."

Other farmers addressed where they need the USDA's support. One blueberry cultivator mentioned, "value added production; potential help with transitioning to organic."

As for tariffs- Perdue says US producers have been too dependent on the Chinese market. But the government is actively working to negotiate better deals for farmers.

Perdue said, "We’re trying to do a domino effect, I guess, with Mexico, Canada, EU, favorable discussions with Japan and then hopefully China will come along.

Perdue also emphasized the importance of rural broadband technology- and the role it’ll play in bringing young people back to agriculture.

Perdue said, " We want kids to come back to the farm in rural areas to make them vibrant and sustainable. And you’ve gotta be connected in today’s world."

© NEWS CENTER Maine