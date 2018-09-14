DOVER-FOXCROFT ( NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Police are still on the lookout for an escapee they call a 'career criminal.'

Arnold Freeman Nash escaped from a Charleston facility sometime Thursday evening, according to officials with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

This is not the first time Nash has escaped from custody.

According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland, Nash was part of, at the time, Maine's most extensive search; the 'Moody Mountain Manhunt.'

McCausland said Nash and another man, Milton Wallace, escaped from the Warren facility in the early 1980s and was on the run for 22 days.

Former Waldo County Sheriff John Ford said there were hundreds of state troopers, game wardens and 20 canines searching for Nash and Wallace near Moody Mountain in Searsmont. Ford said he was even held at gunpoint by the two during the search. Thankfully he was not injured and the two were brought into custody without incident.

Nash has been incarcerated for the North Sullivan murder of his neighbor. McCausland said Nash clubbed his neighbor over his head and stole cash.

According to the Ellsworth American, Nash accepted a plea deal on June 4th, 1992 in the case. The paper said Nash pleaded guilty to the murder of his disabled 58-year-old neighbor, Wilfred Gibeault. According to the paper, Nash beat Gibeault to death with a piece of firewood during a robbery of cash. Nash was sentenced to 45 years for the crime.

McCausland said police need people's 'eyes and ears' to help capture Nash. McCausland was hopeful the public will help locate Nash.

Officials from the forestry service, warden service, border patrol, and neighboring police departments are all involved in the search for Nash.

Anyone with any information about Nash is asked to call local law enforcement immediately.

