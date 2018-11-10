Portsmouth (NEWS CENTER Maine)--Researchers from Michigan State and Northeastern University will be taking a closer look at the immune systems of kids who drank contaminated water at a former Air Force Base in New Hampshire.

National health experts will follow these children and one-thousand adults late next year for a first-of- it's kind federal health study -- but a group of moms say questions about the their kids health can't wait.

The moms known as "Testing for Pease' just secured a two and half million dollar grant for a study that will measure the impact PFAS has on the immune system of children after they receive two different vaccines.

'It's going to evaluate the efficiency of your immune system to fight back after you have those vaccines,' said Alayna Davis of Testing for Pease.

The moms are also working with an out of state lab that will analyze water being treated from two different wells on base. The plant is using a carbon and resin filtration system for 13 different PFAS chemicals.

If you would like information about the ATSDR study you can go to http://www.atsdr.cdc/gov

If you wold like more information on the study into children at Pease ages 4 to 6 you can go to http://www.silentspring.org

Information for people who drank the water at Pease and other resource can be found at

testingforpease.com

© 2018 WCSH-TV