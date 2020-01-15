FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman has died after a second Fort Fairfield fire in only a couple of days.

According to the Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Steve McCausland, the State Fire Marshal's Office recovered the body from the fire scene early Wednesday morning.

The fire destroyed the two-story home at 117 Sam Everett Road.

The fire was reported at about 6:15 Tuesday night and the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Similar to another fatal fire early Monday morning on the other side of town, much of the house collapsed into the basement. That is where fire marshals recovered the body.

RELATED: 90-year-old homeowner believed to be Fort Fairfield fire victim

The home was occupied by a middle-aged couple, and the man who lived there was away from the house when the fire broke out, according to McCausland. He arrived home after firefighters were on the scene fighting the blaze.

This story will be updated as more details are released.