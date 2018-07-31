BRIDGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Those looking to beat the hot and humid temperatures by taking a dip in Highland Lake Beach will have to wait.

Town officials in Bridgton have closed the beach to swimmers because of high levels of E.coliform in the water.

Highland Lake Beach was closed Monday after town officials tested the water and found above acceptable limits of E. coli.

Officials are not sure what has caused the high e.coli levels but said on Facebook that local fowl and low water levels might have played a role.

► Bridgton officials investigating what caused illness at Woods Pond Beach

More than 100 people were sick in early July after swimming in Woods Pond Beach in Bridgton. Town officials closed that beach for four days.

