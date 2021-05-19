Give and take from Sebago Lake: Mainers drink some of the country's cleanest water, and therefore, beer

Sebago Lake provides water to 1 in 6 Mainers, as well as more than 20 breweries in Greater Portland that use its water to make beer. Those breweries are giving back.

SEBAGO, Maine — Along with miles of rivers and countless streams, Maine is home to thousands of crystal-clear lakes. One of those, Sebago Lake, provides drinking water for about one in six people in the state.

Nearly 215,000 lucky Mainers drink some of the cleanest water in the country.

Of 13,000 lakes and rivers in the United States used for drinking water, only 50 lakes are so clean that water does not require filtering before it’s disinfected, according to Paul Hunt, environmental manager for the Portland Water District.

Sebago is one of them.

"Sebago Lake is so clean that we can completely skip that step," Hunt said.

Eight billion gallons of that water is used each year by Maine breweries—enough that 38 state beermakers formed the Maine Brewshed Alliance in partnership with the Natural Resources Council of Maine to protect water supplies like Sebago Lake.

"Sebago Lake has 100 years worth of water in it," Hunt said. "Our customers use eight billion gallons per year, and there's more than 800 billion gallons in the lake. To have 100 years worth of water that's so clean you don't have to filter it is incredibly rare. Our job is to keep it this way. That's really our big challenge."