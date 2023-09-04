Dive team searching Sebago Lake for missing Portland man

The man is presumed to have drowned, Maine Warden Service spokesperson Mark Latti said in a release.

CASCO, Maine — The Maine Warden Service Dive Team is searching for a Portland man who is presumed to have drowned in Sebago Lake Sunday night.

Ahmed Doale, 28, of Portland, was on a boat on Sebago Lake with another person Sunday evening when their boat broke down and drifted towards shore near a deep area of Sebago Lake State Park, Maine Warden Service spokesperson Mark Latti said in a release Monday.

"Doale got out of the boat to push it free from shore, near where there was a steep, deep drop very close to shore in this location, and as he was pushing the boat out, he stepped into deep water," Latti stated.

According to officials, Doale then submerged under the water. Witnesses on shore heard yelling and called 911.

Maine Game Wardens, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, state park staff, Casco Fire Rescue, Raymond Fire Rescue, Naples Fire Department, and Naples Marine Patrol responded and searched the area for Ahmed for several hours Sunday but were unable to locate him, Latti said.