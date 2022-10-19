Seattle's air quality the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke

Air quality around western Washington is severely diminished as wildfire smoke continues to permeate around the region.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality Wednesday is the worst of any place in the world, according to IQAir's Air Quality and pollution city rankings.

The air quality in the region was measured at 249 AQI just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, putting Seattle ahead of Lahore, Pakistan, Chengdu, China, Portland, Ore., and Kuwait City, Kuwait in the top five.

An air quality alert is in effect through Thursday evening for Seattle, as multiple fires continue to burn in the Cascades.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency urges people to stay inside, and released a map Wednesday showing the areas most affected by the smoky conditions.

We continue to see air quality at UNHEALTHY levels in Sno Co as well as most of King and Pierce Co. Areas close to the fires may see higher levels. These conditions will likely continue through today. Smoke will linger until a storm arrives Fri/Sat. pic.twitter.com/Csr2DJd1p7 — PS Clean Air Agency (@pscleanair) October 19, 2022

Washington's Department of Ecology is showing unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality for much of King and Pierce Counties as of Wednesday evening.

Multiple fires, including the Chilliwack Area and Bolt Creek, are the cause of all the smoke. Crews are fighting the Bolt Creek Fire with a consumption strategy - essentially allowing the fire to burn, which reduces erosion and creates safer conditions for those crews.

The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is affecting air quality in southeastern Washington.

What to know about diminished air quality:

Wildfire smoke can cause health issues, especially for sensitive groups, including infants, children, people over 65, those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases, respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors or those suffering from COVID-19, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The agency recommends the following amid diminished air quality: