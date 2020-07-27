Searsport museum heads outside

Museums and cultural institutions statewide are getting creative in order to keep their visitors safe.

SEARSPORT, Maine — The Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport looks a little different this year.

"We decided the best way that we could offer something to visitors this summer was to do outdoor walking tours," said the museums education director Jeana Ganskop.

Exhibits at the marine museum tell stories of ship captains and their families, the industries of Penobscot Bay, and celebrates the maritime history and culture of Searsport.

The museum offers new guided walking tours on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

To meet state safety guidelines, the tours are limited to up to 10 people from a single household.

"People seem pretty happy," said Ganskop, "I have some people that are coming to each of the guided tours because they're excited for something to do that has very little risk associated with it this summer."

BIW union Local S6 workers vote to strike The largest union at Bath Iron Works has voted to strike for the first time in nearly two decades. BATH, Maine - On Sunday afternoon Bath Iron Works' largest union, Local S6 of the Machinists Union, announced its strike. The strike authorization vote was approved by 87%, Union President Chris Weirs told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The tours are staff-led and make 7 stops outside of buildings throughout the museum's campus.

According to the Museum's website, pre-registration is required by 5:00 p.m. the day before the scheduled tour. To register online for a tour click here. For more information email Jeana at jganskop@pmm-maine.org, or call 207-548-2529, Monday through Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to noon.